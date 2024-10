NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former minister and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Mary O'Rourke, who died today aged 87. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A teenage boy, who killed Lorna Woodnutt and posted the video on Snapchat, has received a sentence of life in detention.

and posted the video on Snapchat, has received a sentence of life in detention. Child sexual abuse material is freely available on social media platforms, and inhouse safety teams are struggling to keep up with the volume of illegal content.

on social media platforms, and inhouse safety teams are struggling to keep up with the volume of illegal content. Tánaiste Mícheál Martin has said that he has not been told of any “acceleration” towards a General Election , as speculation continues around an early call.

, as speculation continues around an early call. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that “everything that can be done is being done to reduce the number of road deaths “, as the 2024′s tally reached 138.

“, as the 2024′s tally reached 138. Factcheck : Is Ireland now “the top country in Europe” when it comes to building new homes?

: Is Ireland now “the top country in Europe” when it comes to building new homes? An investigation by TheJournal Investigates has found that foxes, badgers, and hares are all being sold as live bait on the black market in Ireland.

are all being sold as live bait on the black market in Ireland. Tributes have been paid today to former minister and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Mary O’Rourke , who died aged 87.

, who died aged 87. A report by the EPA has said that government policy is “insufficient” to halt or reverse the decline of Ireland’s environment .

. Iarnród Éireann have scrapped a new timetable after the changes caused havoc for commuters.

have scrapped a new timetable after the changes caused havoc for commuters. Minister Patrick O’Donovan has distanced himself from OPW spending, including on a Leinster House bikeshed which cost €336,000, saying he was “not responsible”.

which cost €336,000, saying he was “not responsible”. Finance Minister Jack Chambers has defended spending €9 million on phone pouches .

. Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has said that some of the measures takes in this year’s budget can be “explained by the fact we are so close to a General Election “.

“. A woman has been charged after Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of cannabis in Co Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

Headquarters of Hezbollah's Civil Defence, struck by an Israeli airstrike today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNIFIL: The Tánaiste and the Defence Forces Chief of Staff have both said that Irish troops in Lebanon have “ample” food and water for the next 30 days.

Advertisement

#EUCOMMISSION: Michael McGrath made lead a case being brought by the EU challenging Hungary’s controversial “foreign influence” laws, in his new role as Justice Commissioner.

#LEBANON: Israel has struck Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in southern Beirut, as more and more Lebanese flee the escalating conflict.

#ISRAELIEMBASSY: Two Swedish teens have been detained in connection with explosions at the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen earlier this week.

#MELANIA: Melania Trump has defended her position on abortion in a soon to be published memoir, saying that women should have the right to choose what they do with their own body.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In the midst of ongoing daily bombardment of the city by Israeli warplanes, The Russian Cultural Center in Beirut organized a recreational activity for the children at the school to “alleviate their psychological burden” at the shelter center established by the Lebanese Cooperation Office “Roslevan,” located at the official high school Al-Allama Sobhi Al-Mahmassani in Jnah district.