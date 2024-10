JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said “everything that can be done is being done to reduce the number of road deaths”.

As of this morning, 138 people have died on Irish roads, an increase of three fatalities when compared to the same period last year.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she described this figure as “unacceptable” but added that in the “last number of months, we’ve started to see that slow down, albeit, we’ve had some horrific, really tragic incidents in the last number of weeks”.

McEntee said funding of €9 million for an additional 100 speed cameras is a “really important part” of measures being undertaken to tackle road deaths.

Two average safety camera systems have also been installed on the N3 in Cavan and N5 in Mayo.

McEntee said these are “problematic roads” and remarked that the compliance rates with the average speed cameras in the Port Tunnel is at 98-99%.

“We’ve seen in other countries, where you use more and more technology, people are more likely to abide because they know the cameras are there and they know that they have to change their behaviour,” said McEntee.

‘People taking more risks’

Meanwhile, McEntee said that gardaí are saying “very clearly” that post-Covid “people are taking more risks”.

“They’re speeding, they’re getting into the car after drinking, taking drugs, and you can see that reflected in our roads,” she said.

“Gardaí are enforcing more, they are detecting more, but also we’re seeing changes in behaviour.

“Where years ago, people got behind the wheel with drink, that changed but it’s now going back to that again.

“There’s a role for everybody here, but these static cameras will be really helpful.”

McEntee added that the directive for all gardai to partake in 30 minutes of road policing per shift has resulted in an increase in detections of non-seat belt wearing and mobile phone use.

She also noted that competitions for 75 extra gardaí for roads policing is nearing completion.

While McEntee said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had given a “commitment that the overall number would increase by 75, we cannot get stuck on this idea that it’s just simply roads policing.”

Elsewhere, McEntee said gardai numbers are increasing and the Budget ensures up to 1,000 gardaí can be hired.

She added that €100 million is being spent on “body cameras, handheld devices, better equipment, and better technology”.

McEntee also expressed hope that many gardaí will decide to stay on until they are 62 – the retirement age was previously 60.

Option for maternity leave ‘should be there’

Meanwhile, McEntee said she hopes that “other mothers and indeed fathers, are able to take that time” off after the birth of a child.

McEntee and other female politicians previously have had to take sick leave so they can be paid for maternity leave.

McEntee also had to step aside from her role as minister last year during that period.

Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman last week brought forward legislation before Cabinet that makes changes to the States’ maternity leave system.

Included in the new laws is a provision for female members of the Oireachtas to take maternity leave.

McEntee said the “option should be there and it should never be a deterrent for anybody going into any job, whether it’s politics or otherwise”.

“It’s really important that people and mothers have the ability if they want to spend that time with their children and I think it’s really important that we allow for that to become the norm and that it’s not criticised.”