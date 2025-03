NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



INTERNATIONAL

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EUROPE: EU leaders met at a summit in Brussels today where they discussed a range of challenges facing the bloc, and hosted a video address by Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

#PALESTINE: A baby girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Gaza after an Israeli air strike.

#ISRAEL: Taoiseach Michéal Martin criticised statements made by Israel’s minister for defence as the bombing of Gaza continues.

PARTING SHOT

MARGARET ATWOOD ONCE said, ‘Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.’

This dystopian maxim becomes a grim reality in Stephen Graham’s and Jack Thorne’s chilling teenage drama Adolescence, one of the most talked about and socially impactful television dramas to reach our screens in years.

