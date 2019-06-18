This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The Ana Kriegel verdict, the Tory leadership contest and the Rotunda Hospital made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Summer weather 18th June 2019 A swan with a cygnet on its back on the Royal Canal near Phibsborough in Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Two 14-year-old boys were found guilty of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel
  • The Director of Ireland’s busiest maternity hospital warned of an “intolerable patient safety crisis” due to overcrowding and poor infrastructure. 
  • Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan plans to meet ex-garda Majella Moynihan in the coming days to “apologise in person” over the treatment she faced after becoming pregnant in the 1980s.
  • An Ennis courthouse heard an ‘unprecedented case‘ of animal cruelty by a 66-year-old farmer. 
  • Gardaí carried out a number of searches in Finglas today as part of the wider investigation into gang crime in Dublin. 
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he’ll have to make an “informed judgement” or guess as to whether there’ll be an orderly or crash-out Brexit when he presents his budget on Tuesday 8 October. 
  • Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin called the Taoiseach’s comments yesterday on why ministers are using diesel cars “cheap” and “petty

INTERNATIONAL 

Cambridge University May Balls Students from Trinity College at Cambridge University enjoy a firework display. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Images

#GERMANY: Berlin’s left-wing government voted to freeze rents in the German capital for five years from 2020 in the latest bid to halt gentrification.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was knocked out of the race to replace Theresa May in Downing Street while Boris Johnson remains the frontrunner in the contest. 

#HONG KONG: Leader Carrie Lam apologised today for the political unrest that has shaken Hong Kong, but refused to bow to demands for her resignation.

PARTING SHOT 

In a stark reminder of the effects of climate change, below is a photo of sled dogs making their way along the melted sea ice of northwest Greenland. 

Climate scientist Steffen Olsen took this picture while travelling across the formerly frozen tract of land. 

Greenland. Source: Twitter.com

To read more, here’s the BBC’s report on Olsen’s snap. 

