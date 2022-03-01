#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A TV tower struck in Kyiv, Zelenskyy’s moving address to the European Parliament, and the ‘information war’.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM



NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RIAM Ukriane demonstration 001 Students from the Royal Irish Academy of Music playing music in solidarity with Ukraine outside Leinster House. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Up to 20,000 Ukrainian refugees could be taken in by Ireland, with the possibility that Irish families may be asked to open their homes, Minister Simon Coveney said.
  • The Taoiseach told the Dáil that three Irish-based companies linked to Russian individuals or banks who’ve been sanctioned by the EU have been identified
  • A UCD professor resigned from a part-time managerial role over the Dublin university’s statement about the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Cabinet gave the go-ahead to reform Ireland’s defamation laws, with new amending legislation to be proposed “at the earliest opportunity” this year
  • A nuclear gauge and other items were stolen from a van in Co Louth
  • A firefighter was hospitalised after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed while responding to an incident in Co Meath
  • A referendum on putting a right to housing into the Constitution could be held next year, the housing minister has said. 

WORLD

brussels-belgium-01st-mar-2022-demonstrators-protest-against-the-war-in-front-of-the-european-parliament-after-a-special-plenary-session-on-the-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-in-brussels-belgium-on Demonstrators protest against the war in front of the European Parliament. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#KYIV: A TV mast in Kyiv was struck by a blast today, and a 65km-long Russian military convoy was seen on the outskirts of the capital city on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Columnist and security analyst Tom Clonan has a highly informative piece for us here on what could happen next: “Zelensky’s decision to stand and fight in Kyiv will be particularly provocative to the Kremlin. If he had fled the country with his family, this would have had a devastating effect on the morale and command and control of the Ukrainian military.”

#AN EMOTIONAL CALL: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Parliament to “prove that you are with us” as they fight against Russia’s invasion.

#SPORT BOYCOTT: Russia continued to pay a heavy sporting price for its invasion of Ukraine, frozen out of a list of sports, with perhaps the most painful blows coming from ice skating and athletics.

PARTING SHOT

If you read one thing today on Putin’s war in Ukraine, read this: a piece on the Great Information War, and how it’s spread to Ireland.

Gráinne Ní Aodha


