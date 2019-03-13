Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dancers and members of the Irish community create a giant shamrock in Trafalgar Square in London Source: David Parry/Tourism Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Theresa May speaks to MPs in the House of Commons Source: PA Images

#BREXIT British MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit, with 321 MPs rejecting a departure from the European Union without an agreement at any time.

#GROUNDED Boeing announced a recommendation to ground the global fleet of its 737 Max aircraft, as the US suspended flight operations involving the plane.

#MUELLER PROBE US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to a further three and a half years in prison.

#CHURCH ABUSE Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell was told he "may not live to be released from prison" at his sentencing for child sex crimes.

PARTING SHOT

British MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit in any circumstances by 321 to 278 votes this evening.

The amendment passed by 43 votes after yet another chaotic day in the House of Commons, ruling out a no-deal Brexit at any time rather than just up until 29 March, as Theresa May had proposed.

Here’s what the vote looked like in graph form:

