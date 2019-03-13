This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,183 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4540614

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Dancers and members of the Irish community create a giant shamrock in Trafalgar Square in London Source: David Parry/Tourism Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit Theresa May speaks to MPs in the House of Commons Source: PA Images

  • #BREXIT British MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit, with 321 MPs rejecting a departure from the European Union without an agreement at any time.
  • #GROUNDED Boeing announced a recommendation to ground the global fleet of its 737 Max aircraft, as the US suspended flight operations involving the plane.
  • #MUELLER PROBE US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to a further three and a half years in prison.
  • #CHURCH ABUSE Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell was told he “may not live to be released from prison” at his sentencing for child sex crimes.

PARTING SHOT

British MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit in any circumstances by 321 to 278 votes this evening.

The amendment passed by 43 votes after yet another chaotic day in the House of Commons, ruling out a no-deal Brexit at any time rather than just up until 29 March, as Theresa May had proposed.

Here’s what the vote looked like in graph form:

Brexit graph

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

