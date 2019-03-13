Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The bodies of an elderly couple were discovered at their home in Convoy, Co Donegal.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s partner Matt Barrett will join him for St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the home of US Vice President Mike Pence tomorrow.
- A Garda expert told the Mr Moonlight murder trial about a page found in Patrick Quirke’s home, which had details relating to Bobby Ryan’s disappearance.
- Tusla told an Oireachtas Committee that it was not attempting to close down Scouting Ireland in a letter it sent to the organisation last month.
- The Office of the Ombudsman gave details of 148 formal complaints it received from residents living in Direct Provision last year.
- The UK Government announced that there would be no new checks or controls on goods moving from Ireland to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man was assaulted on a Dublin Bus in an attack that went viral on social media.
- Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean won damages from an Ulster Unionist Party councillor who wrongly linked him to the Provisional IRA.
- Norwegian announced a replacement plane to carry passengers affected by the grounding of US-bound Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Dublin Airport.
INTERNATIONAL
- #BREXIT British MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit, with 321 MPs rejecting a departure from the European Union without an agreement at any time.
- #GROUNDED Boeing announced a recommendation to ground the global fleet of its 737 Max aircraft, as the US suspended flight operations involving the plane.
- #MUELLER PROBE US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to a further three and a half years in prison.
- #CHURCH ABUSE Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell was told he “may not live to be released from prison” at his sentencing for child sex crimes.
PARTING SHOT
British MPs voted against a no-deal Brexit in any circumstances by 321 to 278 votes this evening.
The amendment passed by 43 votes after yet another chaotic day in the House of Commons, ruling out a no-deal Brexit at any time rather than just up until 29 March, as Theresa May had proposed.
Here’s what the vote looked like in graph form:
