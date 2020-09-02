Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue was named as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
- Health officials confirmed 89 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The town of Clifden experienced serious flooding after heavy rainfall across the country earlier today.
- Education Minister Norma Foley told the Oirachtas Covid Committee that priority testing will be provided for children and teachers where an outbreak of Covid-19 occurs.
- Exchequer figures showed that the Government recorded a €9.5bn budget deficit at the end of August.
- Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail said last month’s golf dinner in Clifden has damaged public confidence in the Dáil.
- Health workers expressed concerns after 221 patients were recorded on trolleys in Irish hospitals this morning.
- Crowds gathered in Dublin to pay tribute to Thiago Cortes, a delivery cyclist who was killed following a hit-and-run in the capital on Monday.
- The conviction of a father who spent 16 years in jail for the murder of his infant son was declared a miscarriage of justice.
- EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he would miss Phil Hogan as Commissioner at an event in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#ALEXEI NAVALNY: World leaders condemned the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after it was revealed the Novichok nerve agent was used on him.
#ROYAL TELLY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a major deal with Netflix to make films and series for the streaming service.
#SENATE RACE: US Senator Edward Markey defeated Joe Kennedy III – a great nephew of John F Kennedy – in a Democratic primary in Massachusetts.
#U-TURN: The BBC reversed its decision not to sing the lyrics to Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory at the Last Night of the Proms.
PARTING SHOT
The Dáil was back today, and between the appointment of a new Agriculture Minister and the renewing of political rivalries, there was some talk about the ongoing pandemic.
In a speech that has since gone viral, Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe boldly claimed that the actions of a group of Irish teenagers in another viral video are “almost treasonous”:
A @fiannafailparty TD - Cathal Crowe describes a tiktok video doing the rounds, made by teenagers, as " treasonous" to the state. 😖 #Dail pic.twitter.com/eaq2g0AzrT— Mick Caul (@caulmick) September 2, 2020
Speaking to TheJournal.ie this evening, Crowe denied he’s speaking about a specific video that has been circulating on Irish social media in recent days.
“I wasn’t speaking specifically on Skerries, I was speaking more generally,” the Clare TD said.
“There’s now a phenomenon where teenagers they put a pot of money in and whoever gets Covid first wins the pot of money, so I was speaking in general terms.”
Read the full piece here.
