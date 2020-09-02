Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deliveroo riders and cyclists hold a vigil on O'Connell Street for Brazillian rider Thiago Cortes Source: PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

A man walks past some coronavirus-themed street art posters in Glasgow Source: PA

#ALEXEI NAVALNY: World leaders condemned the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after it was revealed the Novichok nerve agent was used on him.

#ROYAL TELLY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a major deal with Netflix to make films and series for the streaming service.

#SENATE RACE: US Senator Edward Markey defeated Joe Kennedy III – a great nephew of John F Kennedy – in a Democratic primary in Massachusetts.

#U-TURN: The BBC reversed its decision not to sing the lyrics to Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory at the Last Night of the Proms.

PARTING SHOT

The Dáil was back today, and between the appointment of a new Agriculture Minister and the renewing of political rivalries, there was some talk about the ongoing pandemic.

In a speech that has since gone viral, Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe boldly claimed that the actions of a group of Irish teenagers in another viral video are “almost treasonous”:

A @fiannafailparty TD - Cathal Crowe describes a tiktok video doing the rounds, made by teenagers, as " treasonous" to the state. 😖 #Dail pic.twitter.com/eaq2g0AzrT — Mick Caul (@caulmick) September 2, 2020

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this evening, Crowe denied he’s speaking about a specific video that has been circulating on Irish social media in recent days.

“I wasn’t speaking specifically on Skerries, I was speaking more generally,” the Clare TD said.

“There’s now a phenomenon where teenagers they put a pot of money in and whoever gets Covid first wins the pot of money, so I was speaking in general terms.”

