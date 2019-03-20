This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Brexit delayed until 30 June, project director of NCH resigns and HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan passes away – it’s the fix.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 9:09 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

0709 Excerise_90566917 Members of the National Public Order Unit take on violent protesters while attend a An Garda Siochana Public Order training exercise taking place at Gormanston Army Camp. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews

  • One of Ireland’s leading HPV vaccine campaigners Laura Brennan has died today.
  • A man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply by PSNI officers investigating the deaths of three teenagers at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Cookstown has been “de-arrested”. 
  • The Supreme Court had cleared the way for the extradition to the United States of Eric Eoin Marques, a man accused of being the world’s biggest facilitator of child pornography.
  • The project director for the National Children’s Hospital has resigned from his role – after over five years in the job.
  •  A convicted prisoner is currently at large after fleeing custody in Dublin this morning. 
  • Trinity College Dublin has launched an investigation after reporters from one of the university’s student newspapers planted a recording device outside a student’s on-campus apartment where an alleged society hazing event was taking place.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it could take up to 18 months for a gambling regulator to be established. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man and four teenagers were involved in a serious single vehicle collision in Co Carlow. 
  • Marks and Spencer has announced it is seeking 97 voluntary redundancies across seven stores in the Republic of Ireland. 

WORLD

Zimbabwe Cyclone IDAI Rescuers carry a body from a military helicopter into a waiting hearse in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. Hundreds are dead, many more missing and thousands at risk from massive flooding in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe caused by Cyclone Idai. Source: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi via PA Images

#BREXIT: Theresa May has urged MPs to deliver on Brexit. She told the House of Commons earlier that she’d written to European Council president Donald Tusk formally asking to delay Brexit until 30 June.

#THE HAGUE: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in jail for genocide and war crimes.

#HIJACK: A bus driver in northern Italy abducted 51 children and their chaperones earlier today, threatening them over a 40-minute ordeal before setting the vehicle on fire when he was stopped. 

PARTING SHOT

If you were Theresa May would you have jumped ship by now? 

The Telegraph’s new interactive game puts you in Theresa May’s shoes, allowing you to play out her biggest setbacks in the Brexit process. 

While May has stuck to her guns so far, would you have resigned by now? Have a go at the resignation game here.

Adam Daly
adam@thejournal.ie

