Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the National Public Order Unit take on violent protesters while attend a An Garda Siochana Public Order training exercise taking place at Gormanston Army Camp. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews

WORLD

Rescuers carry a body from a military helicopter into a waiting hearse in Chimanimani, Zimbabwe. Hundreds are dead, many more missing and thousands at risk from massive flooding in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe caused by Cyclone Idai. Source: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi via PA Images

#BREXIT: Theresa May has urged MPs to deliver on Brexit. She told the House of Commons earlier that she’d written to European Council president Donald Tusk formally asking to delay Brexit until 30 June.

#THE HAGUE: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in jail for genocide and war crimes.

#HIJACK: A bus driver in northern Italy abducted 51 children and their chaperones earlier today, threatening them over a 40-minute ordeal before setting the vehicle on fire when he was stopped.

PARTING SHOT

If you were Theresa May would you have jumped ship by now?

The Telegraph’s new interactive game puts you in Theresa May’s shoes, allowing you to play out her biggest setbacks in the Brexit process.

While May has stuck to her guns so far, would you have resigned by now? Have a go at the resignation game here.