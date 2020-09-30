Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed a further 429 new cases of Covid-19 today and one further death.
- NPHET also warned that the window to bring the spread of Covid-19 back under control is closing fast while also warning of the devastating long-term impact of the virus on younger people who contract it.
- Education Minister Norma Foley has said that about 7,200 Leaving Cert grades have been affected by the errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.
- The Supreme Court today ruled that sandwiches made by Subway contain too much sugar to legally be considered bread.
- Gardaí in Galway have said that they will not be sharing private information with colleges, following reports of an agreement with NUIG to provide it with the addresses of students caught having house parties.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticised the demolition of 1916 leader The O’Rahilly’s home and said it was “absolutely shocking” that it was allowed to happen.
- There will be some checks on agri-food goods travelling between the North and Great Britain after Brexit, the Northern Ireland Secretary confirmed.
THE WORLD
#THE UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden traded personal insults in scenes that frequently resembled farce as they put their case forward to the American people ahead of the November election.
#CONGO: The World Health Organization said it is investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse linked to efforts to fight Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
PARTING SHOT
Do you remember…the 30th night of September? Do you?
