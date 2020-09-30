Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

On a busy first day in DC yesterday, Minister Coveney met the US National Security Advisor & Deputy Secretary of State. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

A rainbow at sunrise over the Watch House Museum at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland. Source: PA Images

#THE UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden traded personal insults in scenes that frequently resembled farce as they put their case forward to the American people ahead of the November election.

#CONGO: The World Health Organization said it is investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse linked to efforts to fight Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

PARTING SHOT

Do you remember…the 30th night of September? Do you?