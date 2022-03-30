Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Government is set to oppose a private members bill calling for a referendum on Ireland’s neutrality .

. The Taoiseach was told that renters can’t afford a pension when they’re paying €2,000 in rent a month during Leaders’ Questions today.

today. Electric Ireland has announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise by over 20% starting in May.

are set to rise by over 20% starting in May. The emergency powers permitting the government to impose legal restrictions during the pandemic are set to lapse as planned tomorrow night.

are set to lapse as planned tomorrow night. A boy on trial accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj told gardaí: “I did it, I stabbed that girl. I robbed her, it was me.”

told gardaí: “I did it, I stabbed that girl. I robbed her, it was me.” The prosecution evidence against former soldier Lisa Smith , who denies membership of Isis, falls short of what is required, her barrister told the court.

, who denies membership of Isis, falls short of what is required, her barrister told the court. A temporary ferry service is to be provided while urgent and essential upgrades are being carried out on the Dursey Island cable car.

WORLD

#RUSSIAN INVASION: A building belonging to the Red Cross in Mariupol has been hit by Russian strikes.

#EXPULSION: Russia would have “no justification” for ordering Irish diplomats to leave Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of officials from its embassy in Dublin, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

#HOLLYWOOD: Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the Die Hard franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness, his family has announced.

PARTING SHOT

Census night is approaching. After it was postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic, citizens will get to fill in the hefty form this Sunday, 3 April.

There are a number of reasons you should care about this.

One is that it helps inform Government policy about the population it serves – where people are living, whether they’re commuting or working from home, and how many children are in a particular area helps make decisions on where schools are built, where better broadband is needed, or if more public transport options are required.

There’s also a time capsule in this year’s census – so start brainstorming your message.

