#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Electric Ireland increase their prices, a Red Cross building in Mariupol is bombed, and Bruce Willis retires.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,943 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726001

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

fota-cobh-cork-ireland-30th-march-2022-swans-on-a-river-inlet-before-dawn-close-to-fota-island-cork-ireland-credit-david-creedon-alamy-live-news Swans on a river inlet before dawn close to Fota Island, Cork. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • The Government is set to oppose a private members bill calling for a referendum on Ireland’s neutrality.
  • The Taoiseach was told that renters can’t afford a pension when they’re paying €2,000 in rent a month during Leaders’ Questions today.
  • Electric Ireland has announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise by over 20% starting in May.
  • The emergency powers permitting the government to impose legal restrictions during the pandemic are set to lapse as planned tomorrow night.
  • A boy on trial accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj told gardaí: “I did it, I stabbed that girl. I robbed her, it was me.”
  • The prosecution evidence against former soldier Lisa Smith, who denies membership of Isis, falls short of what is required, her barrister told the court.
  • A temporary ferry service is to be provided while urgent and essential upgrades are being carried out on the Dursey Island cable car.

WORLD

russian-war-on-ukraine-hospital-in-zaporizhzhia Ukrainian soldiers carry a soldier wounded in the leg at the frontline at Zaporizhzhia. Source: Celestino Arce Lavin

#RUSSIAN INVASION: A building belonging to the Red Cross in Mariupol has been hit by Russian strikes.

#EXPULSION: Russia would have “no justification” for ordering Irish diplomats to leave Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of officials from its embassy in Dublin, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

#HOLLYWOOD: Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the Die Hard franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness, his family has announced.

PARTING SHOT

Census night is approaching. After it was postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic, citizens will get to fill in the hefty form this Sunday, 3 April.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There are a number of reasons you should care about this.

One is that it helps inform Government policy about the population it serves – where people are living, whether they’re commuting or working from home, and how many children are in a particular area helps make decisions on where schools are built, where better broadband is needed, or if more public transport options are required.

There’s also a time capsule in this year’s census – so start brainstorming your message.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie