NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Olympics 2024

Ireland's Sarah Lavin. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The42‘s Gavin Casey takes a look at ust what makes Kellie Harrington one of the best amateur boxers of all time.

Sarah Lavin proceeded on to the 100m hurdles semi-final after finishing second in the latest run.

Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley lost his first round bout to Azerbaijan’s Gashin Magomedov 2-0 today, with his only hope now being in the repechage round.

IRELAND

Diamond Park in Dublin came alive last night as loyal Kellie Harrington fans cheer on their local hero at a live match screening. Damien Eagers Damien Eagers

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

The aftermath of the hotel collapse in Krov, Germany. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#HARRIS/WALZ US Democratic Party nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have held their first rally, taking aim at Republican nominee Donald Trump.

#BANGLADESH Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus will lead an intermim government in Bangladesh after demonstrations forced the country’s long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee yesterday.

#SOUTHPORT A man who took part in rioting in Southport last week has been jailed for three years.

#GERMANY Two people died and several others were left trapped after part of a hotel collapsed in a wine-making town on the Mosel River in western Germany.

PARTING SHOT

In the latest piece from our Fact Check team, Shane Redmond looks at the many documented “transitional links” in the evoutionary record, countering the claims of “missing links” by creationists.