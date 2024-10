NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eight-year-old Kyran Durnin, who was reported missing in August. Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

INTERNATIONAL

A man carries a bag of body parts recovered from the rubble after an Israeli attack leveled a residential building in Aitou, Lebanon Alamy Alamy

#FATHER OF IVF Donald Trump sought to present himself as the “father of IVF” today, as he told an all-female audience at an election campaign event he supported a fertility treatment that Democrats say he has put under threat.

#IDF Lebanon said five people were killed in Israeli strikes today on municipality buildings in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, where Hezbollah and ally Amal hold sway.

PARTING SHOT

Tony Sheehan, Ruth Hogan, National Sculpture Factory Artist Elinor O’Donovan, Lord Mayor Cllr Dan Boyle, Michelle Carew, Failte Ireland Director of Services Rebecca Loughry

Cork City Council’s “Winter Sun” brings warmth to Cork’s iconic Triskel Christchurch with a stunning new digital projection.

Created by local Cork artist Elinor O’Donovan, this moving image artwork is part of the Island City Sculpture Trail and will be on display every evening from October 2024 to April 2025.

Island City has also launched a new website and new tours with accessibility in mind with hopes of increasing public engagement with art.