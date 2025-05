IRELAND HAS BEEN enjoying the sunshine in recent weeks, and the warm weather is due to last for at least another week, according to Met Éireann.

Record temperatures for April were reached around Ireland over two weeks ago, notably in Athenry, Co Galway where a 40-year high of 25.9 was surpassed, with the previous record of 25.8C set in the Glenties in Co Donegal on 26 April, 1984.

This week so far has seen average temperatures reach highs of 18 or 19 degrees in several counties with clear blue skies.

According to Eoin Sherlock, Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Ireland is benefitting from a weather pattern known as an ‘Omega blocking high’.

Named for its similarity in shape to the Greek letter Omega, it is a weather pattern in which a high-pressure system gets trapped between two low-pressure systems.Weather in the high-pressure middle is typically characterised by warm and dry conditions.

“The high pressure is being kept over Ireland,” Sherlock said.

Omega block Met Office Met Office

Sherlock says those conditions are favouring the cloudless blue skies and heat that we are “lucky” to be experiencing at the moment.

“A lot of the times we’re on the wrong side of the block and you have the poorer weather, the rain and the wind.

“With the high pressure, there’s no cloud. So we’re basically getting all the heat coming in from the sun.”

The warm spell is due to last at least to the end of next week, he added.

“We can expect this high to hang around for two weekends, probably to the end of the working week, so maybe Thursday or Friday of next week.”

Sherlock sounded a note of warning, noting that people are often keen to flock to the beach and other bathing spots during warmer weather.

He urged people to take extra care if heading for a dip.

“There are nice temperatures. I know people like to get the shorts off, the bag of cans. But we’re just stressing the fact that, unfortunately, when the temperatures go up, you do see a higher incidence of people drowning.”

Sherlock also stressed the need for people to “slap on the old sun cream” when going out to soak up the strong sun.