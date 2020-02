An area of coastline near where the remains were found.

GARDAÍ ARE CARRYING out searches after human remains were found on a Co Donegal beach today.

The Coast Guard are assisting with the searches along the coastline after the remains were found on Bunbeg Beach in Gaoth Dobhair.

The Donegal Daily, who first reported the story, is reporting that part of a leg was found.

Investigations are ongoing.