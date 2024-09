AT LEAST 100 people have been killed after destructive floods brought by Hurricane Helene ripped through the southeastern United States, with the emergency response effort fast becoming a political football in a region that could decide the presidential election.

Rescue operations sought to find survivors and deliver supplies across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in areas where torrential rains brought have caused havoc.

Residents face power cuts, supply shortages, blocked roads and broken communication lines in often mountainous terrain.

Hurricane Helene is "not just a catastrophic storm," President Biden says, but a "history-making storm in the entire Southeast and Appalachia."



Republican candidate Donald Trump is due to visit Valdosta in Georgia, which has suffered heavily from the flooding. Georgia is also a key state in the tight election race that will come to a climax when voters go to the polls on 5 November.

Trump’s Democrat opponent Vice President Kamala Harris canceled campaign events to return to Washington for a briefing on the federal response, while President Joe Biden has promised to supply aid to those affected for “as long as it takes”.

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains in Morganton, N.C. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Biden said: “We’re not leaving until the job is done.”

“We’ll continue to surge resources, including food, water, communications and life saving equipment,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “We’ll be there – as I said before, and I mean it – as long as it takes to finish this job.”

Biden, who has approved federal aid for several states in the wake of the disaster, plans to travel to hard-hit areas this week, “as soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations,” the White House said yesterday, adding that Harris would do the same.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said today that hundreds of roads had been destroyed and many communities “wiped off the map.”

“This is an unprecedented storm,” he told reporters. “We’re working to surge supplies in. The emotional and physical toll here is indescribable.

“Rivers are still rising, so the danger is not over.”

Boats sit after being pushed ashore by floodwaters in St. Petersburg, Fla. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He said the long-term rebuilding plan would need to confront a reality of more extreme weather, “but right now, we’re concentrating on saving lives and getting supplies to people who desperately need them.”

Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of hurricanes, because there is more energy in warmer oceans for them to feed on.

At least 100 people have been killed – 39 in North Carolina, 25 in South Carolina, 17 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee and one in Virginia, according to tallies from local authorities compiled by the AFP news agency. That toll is expected to rise.

Nearly two million households and businesses remain without power, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene has caused lake levels to rise on Lake James, resulting in flooded docks and gazebos in Morganton, N.C. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

South Carolina had the most outages and governor Henry McMaster asked for patience as crews dealt with widespread snapped power poles.

“We want people to remain calm. Help is on the way, it is just going to take time,” McMaster told reporters outside the airport in Aiken County.

Helene slammed into Florida’s northern Gulf shore as a huge Category Four hurricane late on Thursday night with winds of 225 kilometers per hour.

Even as it weakened, the storm tore a path of destruction stretching inland more than 800 km.

Chemical plant fire

Meanwhile, more than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta, Georgia, have been told to remain sheltering in place and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky.

Air quality surveys done by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” detected in the air from the fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County government said.

The statement said: “For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut.”

The fire was brought under control yesterday, officials said.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt did not know the number of people evacuated, although it covered a large portion of the community of Conyers. Media reports said the number was 17,000.

The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned early on Sunday morning.

The malfunction caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume of chemicals.

There were employees inside the plant, but no injuries have been reported, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

With reporting from AFP and Press Association