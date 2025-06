EARLY-MORNING IRAN strikes have hit a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva as Tehran launched another wave of missile attacks.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed and condemned the attack on social media and posted footage appearing to show moments after an airstrike hit the Soroka Medical Centre facility.

At least 32 people have been injured in the latest wave of missile strikes on Israel by Iran in the intensifying conflict between the two countries, which began after the Netanyahu government launched a pre-emptive attack on Tehran last week.

As well as treating members of the public, the Soroka Hospital is known to treat Israeli soldiers injured while fighting in Gaza. Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area as authorities assess the damage.

Reporters from the AFP news agency witnessed airstrike alarms go off around the country as the Israeli population were told to seek shelter. The military gave the all clear after 30 minutes.

Local media in Iran said Israeli warplanes bombed nuclear facilities overnight.

It comes as the US President Donald Trump seeks to avoid directly joining the war by striking Iran over its continued attacks on ally Israel. Tehran has said that American involvement will escalate the conflict into a total regional war.

Trump has reportedly approved war plans that include plans of attack on Iran, but has not given final approval for action to be taken, the Wall Street Journal reports. The US has so far assisted in Israel’s air defence capabilities, according to reports.

Asked if he would join Israeli strikes on Iran yesterday, Trump told reporters: “I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

He said that Tehran had reached out to seek negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the missile barrages between the two countries will not stop until Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is killed.

Iran seems set on continuing its retaliatory attack on Israel, despite the death toll in its own nation climbing. Tehran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

It has not issued an updated toll since then. At least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

- Includes reporting by AFP