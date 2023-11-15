Advertisement

The Wild Lights silk lantern exhibition at Dublin Zoo.
The headlines

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
59 minutes ago

The Journal brings you a round-up of today's news.

IRELAND

WhatsApp Image 2023-11-15 at 19.06.21 Protesters outside of Leinster House this evening.

  •  The Government has defeated a motion in the Dail that sought to expel the Israeli ambassador from Ireland, and for economic sanctions to be imposed on Israel in response to its bombardment of the Gaza strip.
  • A search for the remains of Columba McVeigh, one of the ‘Disappeared’ from the Troubles, has come to a “disappointing” end  after the search of a Co Monaghan site was unsuccessful.
  • The Government has announced a major increase in a special patrol duty allowance for Naval Service personnel while they are at sea. 
  • 23 Irish citizens have left the Gaza strip via the Rafah crossing, into Egypt. 
  • Lakeland Dairies has announced plans to close down three facilities in Counties Monaghan and Down. 
  • The former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanala has avoided jail after appealing the severity of the penalty previously imposed on him for making false or misleading declarations. 

INTERNATIONAL

perth-scotland-uk-16-august-2022-rishi-sunak-at-the-conservative-party-leadership-hustings-in-the-perth-concert-hall-credit-sstalamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister. Alamy Stock Photo

#AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces Gaza’s largest hospital today, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat. Hamas and the hospital have both denied the claims. 

#SYRIAN PRESIDENT: French authorities have issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother and two army generals, alleging their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity including in the chemical attack in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs.

#UK RWANDA POLICY: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to sign a new deal with Rwanda after his promise to “stop the boats” was plunged into fresh jeopardy by the Supreme Court ruling his flagship asylum policy is unlawful.

PARTING SHOT

aa Alamy Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, United States last month. Alamy

Actress Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her ‘Friends’ co-star and friend Matthew Perry, who died last month at his home in Los Angeles.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the television sitcom Friends alongside Perry, today published a personal tribute to him today.

The group of actors previously released a joint tribute to their friend Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends, in the days following his death.

Yesterday, fellow cast members Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also published personal tributes to Perry, who died aged 54.

