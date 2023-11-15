Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces Gaza’s largest hospital today, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat. Hamas and the hospital have both denied the claims.
#SYRIAN PRESIDENT: French authorities have issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother and two army generals, alleging their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity including in the chemical attack in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs.
#UK RWANDA POLICY: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to sign a new deal with Rwanda after his promise to “stop the boats” was plunged into fresh jeopardy by the Supreme Court ruling his flagship asylum policy is unlawful.
Actress Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her ‘Friends’ co-star and friend Matthew Perry, who died last month at his home in Los Angeles.
Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the television sitcom Friends alongside Perry, today published a personal tribute to him today.
The group of actors previously released a joint tribute to their friend Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in Friends, in the days following his death.
Yesterday, fellow cast members Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also published personal tributes to Perry, who died aged 54.
