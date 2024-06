GOOD MORNING.

What next for 2FM?

1. “EXCITING” IS one way to describe the change at 2FM, as Dan Healy did on RTÉ Radio One last week. Here are other words that sprung to mind for a group of broadcast industry veterans who have been surveying the past week for the state-funded station: unprecedented, astonishing and dangerous.

Trump campaign cashing in

2. Donald Trump’s campaign said it had raised nearly $53 million in online small-dollar donations after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial, boasting that the verdict had galvanized his support “like never before.”

Ireland loses to Sweden

3. The Irish women’s football team lost 3-0 to Sweden in the Euro qualifiers last night, here’s a rundown of what happened on the pitch at the Aviva.

Homelessness figures

4. The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,009.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, 9,803 adults and 4,206 children were in emergency accommodation in April.

Former Judge sentenced for abuse crimes

5. A former Circuit Court judge who was convicted of sexually abusing six young men when he was a teacher 30 years ago has been jailed for four years.

Gerard O’Brien (59) of Old School House, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary, was convicted last December at the Central Criminal Court of one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault in relation to six victims.

Tips for travelling this Bank Holiday

6. It’s the June bank holiday weekend – and as usual we’re in for a busy one on the travel front.

Today is set to be Dublin Airport’s busiest day over the bank holiday weekend, with 117,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport.

‘Parts of Mexico are like the Gaeltacht’

7. As Peter Flanagan travels around Mexico, he feels a nagging guilt about the impact of tourism on local communities.

Data breach

8. The concert booking site Ticketmaster has confirmed that it was investigating a data breach after a hacking group known as ShinyHunters claimed to have accessed 560 million customers’ information.