Cost of living

1. Are families really spending €3,000 more a year on groceries than they were in 2021? The claim has been made 18 times in the Dáil in the past few weeks. Our factchecking team checks it out.

Presidential race

2. Former Fianna Fáil Miniser Mary Hanafin has said that her party should run a presidential candidate, adding that she feels not running one would be an “insult to the office of president”.

Vietnam tragedy

3. 38 people are confirmed dead after a tourist ferry capsized at one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations.

State pension

4. Analysis: Ireland’s young people need guarantees the state pension isn’t about to get cut, writes Paul O’Donoghue.

Will Mary Lou run?

5. The Sunday Times reports that Sinn Féin members are split over whether the party’s leader, Mary Lou McDonald should run for president, while some members reportedly want to see the party weigh in behind left wing candidate Catherine Connolly.

Viral video fall out

6. The CEO of Astronomer has resigned from his job following a video of him cuddling with a colleague at a Coldplay concert took the internet by storm.

Standings at The Open

7. Rory McIlroy brought the spark at the third day of The Open in Portrush yesterday, but at the end of the day Scottie Scheffler remained unflustered. Catch up on all the action here.

Off on their holidays

8. Analysis: The Dáil schedule is broken and there appears to be no appetite from politicians to fix it, writes our political editor Christina Finn.