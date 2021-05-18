#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 18 May 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURT: A murder trial has heard that a Dublin woman attempted to poison her three children a day before she suffocated them to death at their family home last year.

2. #ISRAEL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called Israel’s response to its conflict with Palestine “wholly disproportionate” but said he will not expel the country’s ambassador from Ireland.

3. #LAYOFFS: Aer Lingus has announced that it will lay off staff as part of plans to close its cabin crew bases in Shannon and Cork.

4. #SHOT IN THE ARM: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced that the online vaccine booking portal will open for those aged 45-49 from tomorrow.

5. #BUCKETING: A thunderstorm warning has been issued for nine counties in Leinster and Munster this evening, with a risk of hail and lightning until 8pm.

