The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURT: A murder trial has heard that a Dublin woman attempted to poison her three children a day before she suffocated them to death at their family home last year.

2. #ISRAEL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called Israel’s response to its conflict with Palestine “wholly disproportionate” but said he will not expel the country’s ambassador from Ireland.

3. #LAYOFFS: Aer Lingus has announced that it will lay off staff as part of plans to close its cabin crew bases in Shannon and Cork.

4. #SHOT IN THE ARM: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced that the online vaccine booking portal will open for those aged 45-49 from tomorrow.

5. #BUCKETING: A thunderstorm warning has been issued for nine counties in Leinster and Munster this evening, with a risk of hail and lightning until 8pm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.