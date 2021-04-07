The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTH CAROLINA: Molly and Tom Martens, the killers of Limerick man Jason Corbett, could be freed from jail today ahead of a future re-hearing of their case.

2. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Teachers’ unions are expected to table a motion calling for their members to be prioritised on the Covid-19 vaccination list, on what will be the second day of their annual conferences today.

3. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The number of people in Irish hospitals being treated for Covid-19 has fallen to 220, after a rise in cases over the weekend.

4. #SHOT IN THE ARM: Joe Biden has said that all adults across the US will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine within two weeks.

5. #IRATE SCOTT: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson has blamed restricted vaccine supplies from Europe for his country’s slow inoculation efforts.

6. #ATTACKED DOGS: Gardaí reported three cases involving the use of tasers on a dog to the Garda Ombudsman last year, which were among 47 incidents involving the use of the devices and guns in 2020.

7. #STUDY: New research from The Lancet has suggested that one in three people who contract Covid-19 receive a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months.

8. #WEATHER: It will be another cool day, with cloud in the morning and further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. There will be some sunny spells in the afternoon, with highest temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius.

