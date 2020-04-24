This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highs of 20 degrees this weekend but more unsettled weather is on the way

Of course, Covid-19 restrictions are still in place.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Apr 2020, 9:00 AM
27 minutes ago 6,253 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082936
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MORE GOOD WEATHER is expected this weekend, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees Celsius in some places, but rain is also on the way.

Today will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.

A few heavy showers will break out in parts of the southwest and west during the afternoon and evening.

However, it will be warm with maximum temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius – it will be warmer in the west and southwest but cooler on coasts with sea breezes.

It will be mostly dry tonight with clear periods in the north and east. Lowest temperatures will range from three to five degrees in some areas.

Patchy mist and fog is expected inland and on some Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow is expected to be cool in the morning but warm later in the day. There will be cloud and sunny spells but some heavy showers will break out, mostly in parts of the west.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees in the afternoon, but it will be colder along the coasts.

Unsettled weather

Showers are expected in some areas tomorrow night but it will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and overnight lows of five to eight degrees.

Colder weather is expected on Sunday and heavy showers in southern counties are likely in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees and it will be warmer further south.

Temperatures will drop to three to six degrees on Sunday night.

Met Éireann has said Monday will be cold and bright with scattered showers in parts of the north and northwest. Afternoon temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees, dropping to lows of zero to four degrees overnight.

More unsettled weather is expected from Tuesday onwards.

Of course, the Covid-19 travel and movement restrictions are still in place and can be read here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie