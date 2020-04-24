Highs of 20 degrees this weekend but more unsettled weather is on the way

MORE GOOD WEATHER is expected this weekend, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees Celsius in some places, but rain is also on the way.

Today will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.

A few heavy showers will break out in parts of the southwest and west during the afternoon and evening.

However, it will be warm with maximum temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius – it will be warmer in the west and southwest but cooler on coasts with sea breezes.

It will be mostly dry tonight with clear periods in the north and east. Lowest temperatures will range from three to five degrees in some areas.

Patchy mist and fog is expected inland and on some Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow is expected to be cool in the morning but warm later in the day. There will be cloud and sunny spells but some heavy showers will break out, mostly in parts of the west.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees in the afternoon, but it will be colder along the coasts.

Unsettled weather

Showers are expected in some areas tomorrow night but it will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells and overnight lows of five to eight degrees.

Colder weather is expected on Sunday and heavy showers in southern counties are likely in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees and it will be warmer further south.

Temperatures will drop to three to six degrees on Sunday night.

Met Éireann has said Monday will be cold and bright with scattered showers in parts of the north and northwest. Afternoon temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees, dropping to lows of zero to four degrees overnight.

More unsettled weather is expected from Tuesday onwards.

Of course, the Covid-19 travel and movement restrictions are still in place and can be read here.