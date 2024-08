GREEN PARTY LEADER Roderic O’Gorman has said the Irish government should summon the Israeli ambassador if Ireland’s airspace is being used for the transport of munitions.

In what is the most pointed criticism by one of the coalition leaders since news platform The Ditch first reported on the allegations last week, the Children and Integration Minister said “strong action” was required from Ireland if the government is satisfied such transfers took place.

“We cannot see our airspace be used for the transport of munitions that are going to be used in the war in Gaza,” O’Gorman said.

However, O’Gorman said he would prefer to hold back and not expel the ambassador, preferring to keep channels open for negotiations.

The Journal has independently determined through sources and open source flight information services that several such flights passed close to Ireland, with some believed to have entered Irish airspace since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza on 7 October.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that “no consent” had been sought for the overflights.

A statement received by The Journal from the Department of Transport confirmed “the carriage of munitions of war” is prohibited unless an exemption exists.

O’Gorman told RTÉ Radio One programme Morning Ireland today that the government was waiting for the department to complete its examination of the “very strong anecdotal evidence” that the overflights took place.

He said the government would need to take “strong action” both in terms of the “individual company” which oversaw the flight, but “also the Israeli government”.

The Dublin West TD said that means “bringing in the Israeli ambassador” and making it “very clear that actions that aren’t in compliance with international law in terms of the use of sovereign airspace won’t be tolerated by the Irish government”.

When asked if he would expel the country’s ambassador, O’Gorman said that “is not the way forward”. He added:

“I’ve always been of the view that expulsion isn’t the way forward … whether it’s Israel, whether it’ Russia, you need that ambassadorial link so you can deliver very clear messages to governments that you may disagree very strongly with.”

O’Gorman said he and the Taoiseach had both been consulted by Tánaiste Micheál Martin on plans for Ireland to end Israeli companies being awarded Irish defence or military contracts.

The Green leader said he knew Martin wanted “to act on the tone and tenor” of the recent International Court of Justice ruling that settlements in the West Bank breached international law.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor