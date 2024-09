A FORMER MEMBER of the Irish Defence Forces has died in combat in Ukraine.

The man, who was in his late 20s, died last week.

The ex-Irish soldier was a member of the elite Army Ranger Wing when he served in the Defence Forces here.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports and is providing consular assistance,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases.”

Asked about the former soldier’s death in New York following a speech to the UN last night, President Michael D Higgins said he wished to send his coldolences to the man’s family and that his death was a “terrible tragedy”.

Four other Irish men have also died fighting in Ukraine since the war broke out in February 2022.

Last month, Alex Rhyzuk (20) from Rathmines, Co Dublin, went missing and is presumed dead.

Graham Dale from Raheny and Finbar Cafferkey from Acaill, Co Mayo, both died while battling Russian forces in Ukraine.

Rory Mason, 23, also died fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The native of Dunboyne, Co Meath, was fighting in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border when he died.