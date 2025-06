A HOST OF global stars from all walks of wealth have touched down in Venice to attend the multi-million dollar wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez this weekend.

The 61-year-old founder of Amazon already legally married Sánchez, 55, in a private ceremony in the US a month ago, with the inclusion of a hefty prenup agreement, according to reports.

Sánchez is no stranger to the spotlifhgt herself; she is a former television news anchor and reporter, appearing on Fox 11 News at Ten, Good Day LA as well as in minor cameos for various films such as Fight Club and White House Down.

The build-up to the rolling nuptial events have been mired by controversy for what protestors say is a lavish demonstration of wealth inequality.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leaving for their pre wedding reception today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

About a dozen Venetian organisations – including housing advocates, anti-cruise ship campaigners and university groups – have united to protest over the multi-day event under the banner “No Space for Bezos”, a play on words also referring to the bride’s recent space flight.

They have staged small-scale protests, unfurling anti-Bezos banners like one which read: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax.”

Around 200 high-profile guests will be attending the wedding ceremony of the multi-billionaire couple, estimated to cost up to €48 million.

Leonardo Di Caprio keeping a low profile in Venice. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The wedding reception is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Arsenale, an ancient complex of former shipyards and armories located on the eastern side of the historic center.

Advertisement

The location is used as an exhibition space for the Venice Biennale art fair, and Bezos and Sánchez are planning to source 80% of the provisions for the wedding from local vendors. Attendees include Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson and other celebrities.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrive at Campo della Madonna dell'Orto, Venice. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

PEOPLE reports that Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner were all invited. Sánchez’s close friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian also made the cut, along with her fellow Blue Origin space crew members Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Other guests include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Foster, Tommy Hilfiger, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Andy Jassy, Karlie Kloss, Queen Rania of Jordan, Sarah Staudinger, Edward Enninful, Vittoria Ceretti, Natasha Poonawalla, among others.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The couple hired event planners Lanza & Baucina Limited to organise their ceremony.

The planners are known for producing Venice weddings for A-list couples like the Clooneys in 2014 and Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in 2009.

US Rapper Usher is also attending among one of the many music artists, and he is joined by industry royalty such as Mick Jagger, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

Usher Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The latter are expected to perform during the wedding ceremony, as too is Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo.