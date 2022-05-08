US First Lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Jill Biden hugs Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

US FIRST LADY Jill Biden made an unnannounced visit to Ukraine today, her spokesman said, crossing the border from Slovakia to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska at a school being used as a shelter for displaced civilians including children.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day. I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden told reporters.

A US official on the visit also said it was Zelenska’s first public appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Uzhhorod, Ukraine — Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to meet with Olena Zelenska, the wife of the Ukrainian president, at a school near the Slovakian border. Zelenska has been in hiding with the couple's children.

Zelenska thanked Biden “for this very courageous act”.

“Because we understand what it takes for the US First Lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today,” she told Biden.

Zelenska stressed the symbolism of Biden’s Mothering Sunday visit.

“We also feel your love and support during such an important day,” the Ukrainian First Lady said.

Following a meeting behind closed doors, the first ladies joined local children in a classroom crafting cardboard and tissue paper bears as presents for their mothers.

Biden and Zelenska both crafted their own bear, using white and yellow tissue paper.

After the unannounced visit to Ukraine, Jill Biden returned to Slovakia.

Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today visited Irpin outside the capital of Ukraine, where Russian forces were accused of atrocities against civilians.

Irpin Mayor Markushin Alexander posted pictures on an official social media channel with pictures of Trudeau writing that the Canadian prime minister “came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers had done to our city.”

