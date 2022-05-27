Have you seen Jodie? 17-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager Jodie Burns.

Jodie, 17, has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, 23 May.

Gardaí have described him as being 5’ 11” tall, of stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

