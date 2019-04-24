This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grant won't be reinstated to student teachers spending thousands on placements in the Gaeltacht

The expense runs into thousands for students who spend two months in the Gaeltacht.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,668 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4604280
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

EDUCATION MINISTER JOE McHugh has ruled out reinstating the Gaeltacht Grant for student teachers who are required to pay for and attend a placement in the Gaeltacht in order to graduate. 

The Gaeltacht grant was cut in 2012 after the economic crash lead to cuts across the board.

Since then student teachers and their families, at both primary and secondary level, have been covering the expense themselves, which comes in at €750 per two weeks stay in a Gaeltacht region.

It is mandatory for student teachers training to be a primary teacher to spend four weeks in the Gaeltacht across the duration of their four year-long course.

The placement involves a number of classroom-based lessons as well as outdoor activities where students immerse themselves in the Irish language. 

Student teachers studying Irish for second-level teaching are also required to show that they have stayed in the Gaeltacht for a total period of two months in order to qualify – putting costs into the thousands for them.

Postgraduate masters in education (PME) students are also expected to spend four weeks in the Gaeltacht before graduating from their programme. 

Frustrating

Maynooth students’ union, along with the Union of Students in Ireland (USI), has been campaigning for the grant to be reinstated and sent 500 letters from individual students requesting support to the minister in December.

In a letter to Maynooth SU’s VP for Education, Katie Deegan, the office of Minister Joe McHugh said “there is no provision in the Department’s budget for this grant or an element thereof in 2019”.

Capture Letter from Dept. of Education Source: Katie Deegan

“The decision to stop the Gaeltacht placement grants was taken during the economic crisis when, unfortunately, very difficult decisions had to be made to stabilise the nation’s finances,” it said.

Deegan said the response from the minister, a former Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, was “frustrating” and the concerns of hundreds of students had “fallen on deaf ears”.

“When you think about it this way, if you want to be a primary teacher you have to go to the Gaeltacht for four weeks and for just two weeks alone it costs €750,” she said.

“And if you want to be a secondary teacher you have to go for two months as well,” she added.

“This is not optional for them, and they have to go to pass their course so they have to spend upwards of €1400 to go… and these students are crippled with debt at this stage.”

Deegan said it was even more frustrating that McHugh, who she said has publicly encouraged people to learn Irish, was not supporting students attending the Gaeltacht in this way.

“If you are somebody who is passionate about the Irish language and wants to encourage people to go to the Gaeltacht and promote it but then doesn’t want to help students who are dropping out because of the pressure,” she said.

“He’s somebody who says he a passion but yet won’t help these students out with it.”

TheJournal.ie contacted the Department of Education for a comment but has not received a response. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie