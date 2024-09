A FATHER of two has been accused of stealing a journalist’s phone during a “scuffle” at an immigration protest outside the former Crown Paints site in Dublin.

Christopher Byrne, 27, of Marigold Crescent in Darndale, was previously charged with possessing a stolen black Apple iPhone 14 and violent disorder with others on the same occasion at the disused factory on Malahide Road in Coolock on April 6 last.

There has been unrest in the area since the Government announced plans to use the disused factory to accommodate hundreds of international protection applicants.

The landscape and construction worker was refused bail on the violent disorder charge last month.

However, he made a fresh application to be released pending his trial when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court today.

The charge of possessing the stolen iPhone was replaced with a fresh allegation of its theft from Newstalk journalist Paul Connolly.

The DPP has directed Mr Byrne to face trial at a higher level, in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Detective Garda Katie Lennon objected to bail, telling Judge Mark O’Connell that the journalist went to Coolock Garda station on April 6 to report that his phone had been stolen.

She alleged footage appeared on social media of a person “in a scuffle with the Newstalk journalist”.

Gardaí also obtained CCTV footage, the court heard.

Defence barrister Aisling Ginger-Quinn put it to the garda that her client would abide by any conditions, including signing on twice daily at his local garda station. The court heard he wanted to work to assist his family.

However, the detective said bail conditions would not alleviate her concerns.

Judge O’Connell said Mr Byrne had the presumption of innocence but refused to grant him bail on the violent disorder charge. The accused remanded him in continuing custody to appear again later this week when prosecutors will serve him with a book of evidence and seek a return-for-trial order.

The offences carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.