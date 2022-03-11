#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 March 2022
Judges to rule over UK Police’s handling of proposed Sarah Everard vigil

Reclaim These Streets proposed a socially-distanced vigil for the 33-year-old in March last year.

By Press Association Friday 11 Mar 2022, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,455 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5707645
Sarah Everard was murdered by Wayne Couzens.
Image: Family Handout/CPS/PA


Image: Family Handout/CPS/PA

TWO SENIOR JUDGES are due to give their ruling over whether the Metropolitan Police breached the rights of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard with its handling of the planned event.

Reclaim These Streets (RTS) proposed a socially-distanced vigil for the 33-year-old, who was murdered by former Met officer Wayne Couzens, near to where she went missing in Clapham, south London, in March last year.

Four women, who founded RTS and planned the vigil, brought a legal challenge against the force over its handling of the event, which was also intended to be a protest about violence against women.

At a two-day hearing in January, Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and say the force did not assess the potential risk to public health.

The High Court was told that senior officers in the force considered that “perceived reputational risk”, rather than public health, was the biggest “threat” when the force decided to “effectively veto” the vigil.

The Met defended the claim and argued there was no exception for protest in the coronavirus rules at the time and it had “no obligation” to assess the public health risk.

Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate are now due to give their ruling on the case on this morning.

The four women asked for a declaration that their human rights were breached and are seeking £7,500 (€8,900) in damages, which they will donate to a charity concerned with violence against women if they are successful.

They withdrew from organising the vigil after being told by the force they would face fines of £10,000 (€11,900) each and possible prosecution if the event went ahead, the court heard.

A spontaneous vigil and protest took place instead – over which the force was heavily criticised for its actions, but later cleared by a police watchdog.

The judgment is expected to be handed down remotely at 10:30am.

Press Association

