JOURNAL MEDIA HAS been shortlisted for 17 Justice Media Awards across a number of its publications and podcasts.

In total, 16 journalists were shortlisted for awards across eight different categories.

A total of ten nominations are for The Journal and seven are for The Journal Investigates.

The Justice Media Awards are held annually by the Law Society of Ireland. This year, the awards received a record-breaking 495 entries across 16 award categories. In total, 140 entries were shortlisted across 16 award categories.

Organisers said the awards recognise “outstanding print, broadcast and online journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding” of justice, the legal system and access to justice issues.

Assistant news editor Valerie Flynn was shortlisted for two awards, including in the Print/Online Journalism (daily) category for her work on why the Conor McGregor case was heard in a civil court, and for her work with News Editor Daragh Brophy on what’s driving the surge in road deaths.

Reporter Muiris Ó Cearbhaill was nominated in the Print/Online Journalism (daily) category for his articles going behind the headlines and decisions from the courts – ranging from the reasons why a man with no previous convictions was jailed for six years, to the minuscule number of sex offenders taking part in rehabilitation programmes.

Shane Raymond, a member of the FactCheck unit, was nominated in the International Justice Reporting category for his piece on why exactly far-right activist Tommy Robinson was jailed, amid claims by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The Explainer Podcast team of Nicky Ryan, Laura Byrne & Sinead O’Carroll were nominated twice, for their episode examining how does sentencing work in Ireland ih the Broadcast Journalism (podcast) category.

The Explainer was also nominated in the Court Reporting (broadcast) category for its edition featuring The Journal reporter and fellow nominee Eoghan Dalton looking at the State inquiry into the Bill Kenneally case.

The Journal Investigates team received seven nominations in total. Reporter Patricia Devlin was nominated for three awards, including in the Environmental Law/Climate Justice Reporting category for her work on the underground wildlife trade.

She was also nominated alongside The Journal Investigates Editor Maria Delaney for coverage on a gap in data on gendered violence and on migrant children arriving alone into Ireland.

Also for The Journal Investigates, Conor O’Carroll & Pablo Jiménez Arandia were nominated in the Environmental Law/Climate Justice Reporting category for their coverage on how Ireland’s data centres were turning to fossil fuels.

Conor O’Carroll was also nominated for Newcomer of the Year, one of two nominations for Journal Media in the category – The Journal reporter Mairead Maguire also picked up a nod.

Cormac Fitzgerald was nominated in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) for his coverage on declassified papers into the 1979 Glen of Imaal blast that killed three boys.

Reporter Peter McGuire was nominated in the same category for his article on children being subjected to controversial ‘immersion therapy’ by court-appointed experts after they were removed from the family home.

Freelance reporter Hannah McCarthy was nominated in the International Justice Reporting category for her coverage on human rights breaches during war in the Middle East.

Editor of The Journal Investigates Maria Delaney said it was an honour for the team to be recognised for this year’s awards.

“Holding power to account is a cornerstone of our mission at The Journal Investigates and the justice system is central to this,” Delaney said.

“It is an honour that our coverage of human rights and environment injustices has been recognised as our team has always strived to spotlight issues and unheard voices that don’t get the attention they deserve.

It is thanks to our supporters who fund our investigations through our readers’ fund that allow us to undertake this important work.”

Winners are announced at an awards ceremony on 25 June.