Friday 4 June 2021
Two young people arrested after 'organised fight' at Kilbarrack rail

Gardaí seized several suspected weapons as part of an operation targeting anti-social behaviour.

By Lauren Boland Friday 4 Jun 2021, 10:05 PM
10 minutes ago 1,471 Views 1 Comment
TWO BOYS WERE arrested in north Dublin this evening after gardaí received reports of an “organised fight”.

Gardaí seized several suspected weapons and made two arrests for public order offences as part of an operation targeting anti-social behaviour.

The two boys are currently detained at Raheny Garda Station.

In a statement, gardaí said that an “intelligence-led operation was conducted at approximately 5:30pm following reports of an organised fight within the confines of one of the railway networks in the Kilbarrack area”.

“Gardaí arrived at the scene and intercepted and dispersed a group of persons. A number of weapons were discarded by this group when dispersing and subsequently seized by Gardaí,” the statement said.

Kilbarrack The items seized by gardaí this evening Source: An Garda Síochána

“At approximately 6:30pm, a follow up operation was conducted by Gardaí and two male juveniles were arrested in the area.”

Gardaí said that high visibility patrols will be conducted during the bank holiday weekend and that they liaising “closely” with Irish Rail.

