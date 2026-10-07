Man (60s) arrested in connection with serious assault on woman 23 years ago

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a woman 23 years ago.

The serious assault took place during an aggravated burglary at a residence in Kilmacud, South Dublin, on the morning of 31 March 2003.

An extensive garda investigation took place at the time with hundreds of investigative jobs undertaken and over 100 statements taken.

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An Garda Síochána has continued to maintain an open investigation into the assault.

In 2023, a review of the investigation was commenced by a new investigation team attached to the Serious Crime Unit.

A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation this morning.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing.