The man has been detained at a Dublin garda station. alamy
Dublin

Man (60s) arrested in connection with serious assault on woman 23 years ago

The assault took place during an aggravated burglary at a South Dublin home in 2003.
5.22pm, 7 Oct 2026
1.5k

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a woman 23 years ago.

The serious assault took place during an aggravated burglary at a residence in Kilmacud, South Dublin, on the morning of 31 March 2003.

An extensive garda investigation took place at the time with hundreds of investigative jobs undertaken and over 100 statements taken.

An Garda Síochána has continued to maintain an open investigation into the assault.

In 2023, a review of the investigation was commenced by a new investigation team attached to the Serious Crime Unit. 

A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation this morning.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Evening Wrap
    The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
    1 hr ago
    308
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie