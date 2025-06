MEMBERS OF BELFAST rap group Kneecap will not face any charges relating to footage allegedly calling for the death of British MPs during a gig in November 2023.

Counter-terrorism police in the UK were assessing the footage, which appeared to show one band member telling the crowd: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A thorough investigation has now been completed by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command, which included interviewing an individual under caution and seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“A range of offences were considered as part of the investigation. However, given the time elapsed between the events in the video and the video being brought to police attention, any potential summary only offences were beyond the statutory time limit for prosecution.”

A decision has been made that no further action will be taken at this time, the spokesperson continued, and added that the police force understands the impact the decision may have on MPs.

Kneecap have found themselves in hot water as of late as one member of the band, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who uses the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in Britain.

The charge followed a video that was uncovered and distributed of a gig the Belfast rap band did in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London last November.

Ó hAnnaidh appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where hundreds of supporters were gathered outside waving Irish and Palestinian flags in support of the rap group.

Yesterday, the band performed at Glastonbury to a packed audience. Their set was not live-streamed on the BBC due to criticism from politicians and Ó hAnnaidh’s charge for a terror offence.

British police said today they are assessing videos of comments made by Kneecap and another act, Bob Vylan, at the music festival yesterday to decide whether any offences may have been committed.