Krispy Kreme to open second location in Dublin

DOUGHNUT FRANCHISE KRISPY Kreme is to open a second location in Dublin.

The shop will be located at the Swords Pavillion shopping centre in north Dublin.

The chain opened its first store in Ireland in Blanchardstown in 2018. That store had to cease its 24/7 drive-thru operation because of multiple complaints from local residents caused by endless queues of people eager for the doughnuts at all hours of the night.

During the height of the craze, residents were posting footage on social media of cars beeping their horns while motorists waited for service in the middle of the night.

Financial records released by the company showed its one store in west Dublin was taking in almost €300,000 per week in 2019.

The shop is scheduled to open in the winter.