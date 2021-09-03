#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Friday 3 September 2021
Krispy Kreme to open second location in Dublin

The shop will be located in Swords.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 3 Sep 2021, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 10,138 Views 14 Comments
Krispy Kreme opening in Blanchardstown in 2018.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

DOUGHNUT FRANCHISE KRISPY Kreme is to open a second location in Dublin. 

The shop will be located at the Swords Pavillion shopping centre in north Dublin. 

The chain opened its first store in Ireland in Blanchardstown in 2018. That store had to cease its 24/7 drive-thru operation because of multiple complaints from local residents caused by endless queues of people eager for the doughnuts at all hours of the night.

During the height of the craze, residents were posting footage on social media of cars beeping their horns while motorists waited for service in the middle of the night.

Financial records released by the company showed its one store in west Dublin was taking in almost €300,000 per week in 2019. 

The shop is scheduled to open in the winter. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

