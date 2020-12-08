#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Fourteen deaths and 351 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

A nurse in Northern Ireland became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine earlier today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 2:03 PM
15 minutes ago 453 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292322
Image: Shutterstock/Nahlik
Image: Shutterstock/Nahlik

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed that 351 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has confirmed that 14 more people have died with Covid-19, 11 of whom died within the 24 hour period between the morning of 7 December and 8 December.

The total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the North now stands at 1,073, while the number of positive cases overall has reached 55,795.

Earlier today, a woman from Fermanagh called Margaret Keenan (90) became the first person in the UK to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

She received the Pfixer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 around 6.30am in Coventry, England this morning.

The rollout of the vaccine has begun across the UK, including in Northern Ireland, where a nurse became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the vaccine earlier today.

Nurse Joanna Sloan (28), from Dundrum, received the vaccine in Co Down around 8am at a vaccination centre in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

She is a former emergency department nurse and is in charge of Covid-19 vaccination for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

