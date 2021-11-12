#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 12 November 2021
Dozens more lawsuits filed over deadly Travis Scott concert in Texas

Nine people died during the 5 November concert.

By AFP Friday 12 Nov 2021, 10:15 PM
A memorial set up outside of the Astroworld festival grounds at NRG Park in Houston, Texas
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PROMINENT US ATTORNEY Ben Crump has announced the filing of dozens more lawsuits on behalf of people who attended the Travis Scott concert, including a woman who said she didn’t know she was buying a “death ticket”.

Crump told reporters in Houston, where nine people died during the 5 November concert by the hip-hop artist, that he and affiliated attorneys had filed 93 lawsuits against concert promoter Live Nation and others.

“We represent more than 200 victims who were injured mentally, physically and psychologically at the Astroworld festival,” Crump said. “Some of these victims have been catastrophically injured.”

“They witnessed people being killed. They witnessed people in agony,” he said. “People were literally fighting for their life just to get out of there.”

“We’re not going to let anybody off the hook,” said Crump, who has represented the family of George Floyd and a number of other African-Americans killed by police.

At least nine people died during the crush at the concert attended by some 50,000 people at NRG Park in Houston.

Lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation; Scoremore, a Texas concert group; ASM Global, an international venue group; and others including Scott and fellow singer Drake, who took to the stage in the final 15 minutes of the concert, well after authorities had declared an emergency.

Also attending Crump’s press conference were several people who had gone to the concert.

“It was a nightmare day,” said Gertrude Daughtery, a 59-year-old grandmother. “I never thought that going to an entertainment would turn out to be such a disaster.

“Never know that you will buy a ticket and it will be your death ticket,” Daughtery said.

Dishon Isaac, 31, described the scene at the concert as a “war zone”.

“Fights were breaking out. People were throwing water bottles,” Isaac said.

“We were like sardines in a can,” he added. “I realised I had to get out of there or I was going to get crushed to death.”

“I’ll never forget the look of terror on people’s faces,” Isaac said.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

