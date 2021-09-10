Have you seen Leigh Ann? Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Swords

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who is missing from Co Dublin.

Leigh Ann Dunne has been missing from her home in Millers Glen, Swords since yesterday.

She was last seen yesterday evening at approximately 6pm when she left her friends house in Castleview Drive, Swords.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height and of slim build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Leigh Ann was wearing black pro Nike shorts, a blue crop top, a white and green oversized hoodie and pink and blue 2090s Nike Air Max runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.