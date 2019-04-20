Three children hospitalised after suspected chemical leak at Letterkenny swimming pool

FIVE PEOPLE INCLUDING three children have been taken to hospital following an incident at an indoor swimming pool in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

It’s understood they became ill at around 12pm following a suspected chemical leak at the Aura Leisure Centre in the town.

The alarm was raised and emergency services including local fire and emergency services and the HSE were called to the scene.

The five individuals were subsequently taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

A garda spokeswoman said that gardaí had attended the scene to assist with traffic.

A spokesman for the HSE confirmed that an incident had taken place, but that it has now been stood down.