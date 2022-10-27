Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 27 October 2022
Man charged with murder and firearms offences in Liam Christie death investigation

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the killing of Christie in Antrim last Thursday have charged a 44-year-old man.

30 minutes ago
Liam Christie.
Liam Christie.

A MAN IS due in court charged with murder and firearms offences by detectives investigating the death of Liam Christie.

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the killing of Christie in Antrim last Thursday have charged a 44-year-old man.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

The murder probe was launched following the discovery of a body within a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “I can confirm today that the deceased is 44-year-old Liam Christie. He was shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks.

“This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

“I have already received information that a member of the public heard possible gunshots at around 2am on Thursday but believed it was fireworks. I would be keen to establish if anyone else heard any unusual noises around this time?

“Liam’s three sons and his partner are trying to come to terms with the loss of Liam in such violent circumstances. And the Craighill community are also shocked at such a brutal murder taking place in their area.”

Niall O'Connor
