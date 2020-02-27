It’s understood the person travelled from northern Italy through Dublin and onto Northern Ireland.
THIS EVENING, THE Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the island of Ireland.
The person had travelled through Dublin from northern Italy and onto Northern Ireland.
It’s understood the person is being treated at a hospital in Belfast.
A handy graphic here on how to prevent virus spreading. Again, it must be stressed that the authorities have repeated that there are no confirmed cases here as of yet.
Here’s what the North’s chief medical officer had to say earlier specifically about cross-border cooperation.
“My first responsibility as chief medical officer for Northern Ireland to ensure that we take steps working with our colleagues in the Public Health Agency and working with colleagues in the HSE and the Republic of Ireland to protect the population,” he said.
“Okay, viruses don’t recognise boundaries or borders. We will continue to work to protect the population in Northern Ireland. We will be working to support with our colleagues in the Republic of Ireland.”
The HSE or Department of Health here hasn’t yet reacted to the confirmed case in Northern Ireland.
Earlier in the week, the Department of Health said the country was in the “containment phase”.
“This means that, irrespective of case severity, all efforts are focused on identifying cases and their contacts early, in order to prevent further transmission (secondary spread),” it said.
However, Ireland is prepared to initiate a second mitigation phase if necessary.
“This will be activated where containment is no longer effective in controlling the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus). In this phase, our focus will be on identifying the cases who are most severely unwell,” the department added. More on that here.
Worldwide, the situation continues to worsen in terms of confirmed cases of Covid-19 and deaths from the virus.
As of today, according to the latest toll from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, there have been more than 82,550 Covid-19 infections and 2,810 deaths worldwide.
So far, 600 people have been in contact with the HSE over their Covid-19 fears.
“Of course it’s possible that somebody in Ireland has [Covid-19], that’s clearly what happened in other countries since it started in China, because that’s how it spread. People came, they may or may not have been symptomatic – so it’s very important to us that people do come forward,” Dr Kevin Kelleher said.
“I think historically we had evidence that they didn’t work very well, we may now have evidence that may not be true. This may be one of the things that come out of this process.”
Here’s some more lines from Dr Michael McBride, chief medical officer in Northern Ireland.
“Viruses don’t recognise boundaries or borders. We will continue to work to protect the population in Northern Ireland,” Dr McBride said.
Asked how many staff are involved in protecting the public, he said it was a “difficult question to answer” because there are a “whole range” of staff playing different roles.
“I couldn’t put a figure on it but it is many, many hundreds of individuals working in this space in a very compressed period of time in a situation evolving rapidly,” he added.
For more on that, here’s it explained in the words of HSE expert Dr Cillian De Gascun.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Just a reminder: there has been no confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
My colleague Michelle Hennessy has details here on what the symptoms of the virus are and what protocols are in place to deal with suspected cases.
Dr McBride said the patient had recently returned from northern Italy.
He said: “I don’t think it should cause a lot of concern (to the public). I think we should reassure the public as we have been doing all along – as the minister has said repeatedly it wasn’t a case of if but when we would have a case in Northern Ireland.
“We have now seen our first case in Northern Ireland – someone returning from northern Italy – and that is not unexpected.”
Asked whether the person is from Northern Ireland, Dr McBride said: “I think the most important thing here is that we respect patient confidentiality so I’m not going to disclose any personal details about this individual. It would be inappropriate for me to do so. It would be wrong for me to do so.”
He added that he would not confirm where the individual is being held, but it is believed to be the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
At a media briefing, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) confirmed that testing of a patient had resulted in a presumptive positive test for coronavirus.
The test outcome has now been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.
The patient is receiving specialist care and PHA officials are working to identify any contacts the patient had to help prevent further spread.
Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “We have been planning for the first positive case in Northern Ireland and have made clear that it was a question of when not if.”
So, here’s what we know so far:
- One case has been confirmed of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. We don’t know the age or gender of the person.
- They had travelled from northern Italy to Northern Ireland and passed through Dublin Airport.
- The authorities in the North say they will undertake every effort to limit the spread of the disease.
