THE DÁIL IS resuming this afternoon amid escalating pressure on Sinn Féin.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is dealing with the continuing fallout from multiple controversies – including over the process that led to Brian Stanley’s shock decision to quit Sinn Féin over the weekend, and about its handling of a former party staffer who pleaded guilty to child sex offences last month.

This could also be one of the last weeks of sittings in the 33rd Dáil amid expectations that an election will be called in the coming few weeks, with an expected polling day in November or early December.

McDonald and Taoiseach Simon Harris are facing each other across the chamber in the set piece Leaders’ Questions slot this afternoon.

Later on, time has been set aside for statements on child protection.

The social welfare bill – one of the key pieces of Budget legislation that needs to clear its way through the Oireachtas before an election can be called – will be progressed in the Dáil later this evening.

Updates from Muiris O’Cearbhaill and Political Editor Christina Finn.

