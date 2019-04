A 15 YEAR-OLD girl has been left in a critical condition following a stabbing incident in Co Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses following an incident in the Deans Walk area of Lurgan at around 9pm yesterday evening.

During the incident, the 15 year-old girl was stabbed in the neck and was later taken to hospital.

Police say another teenager is being questioned, and have urged witnesses to come forward.