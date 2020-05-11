This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 May 2020, 7:47 AM
58 minutes ago 3,323 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095611
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLANS: UK newspapers have reacted to Boris Johnson’s plans to ease lockdown restrictions as further details are expected today.

2. #SCHOOL: Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that it is too early to say how schools will reopen fully in September due to the need for social distancing.

3. #UNITED STATES: Two top US economic advisers have defended the need for a speedy reopening of the economy even as more staff members at the White House contracted Covid-19.

4. #NO GAELIC: GAA president John Horan says he can’t see Gaelic games being played at any level while social distancing in its current form remains in place. 

5. #THE PLAN: Politicians in Northern Ireland will meet today to discuss plans for an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

6. #TRANSPORT: The government has been warned that State funding for Ireland’s public transport services may run out as early as next month, the Irish Times reports this morning.  

7. #CONSENT ISSUE: As health officials scrambled to ensure that residents of nursing homes and residential centres were tested for Covid-19, the issue of consent to testing has loomed in the background. 

8. #STIGMA: Doctors are warning against any stigmatisation of patients with obesity as non-Covid-19 treatments start again.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie