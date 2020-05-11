The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PLANS: UK newspapers have reacted to Boris Johnson’s plans to ease lockdown restrictions as further details are expected today.

2. #SCHOOL: Minister for Education Joe McHugh said that it is too early to say how schools will reopen fully in September due to the need for social distancing.

3. #UNITED STATES: Two top US economic advisers have defended the need for a speedy reopening of the economy even as more staff members at the White House contracted Covid-19.

4. #NO GAELIC: GAA president John Horan says he can’t see Gaelic games being played at any level while social distancing in its current form remains in place.

5. #THE PLAN: Politicians in Northern Ireland will meet today to discuss plans for an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

6. #TRANSPORT: The government has been warned that State funding for Ireland’s public transport services may run out as early as next month, the Irish Times reports this morning.

7. #CONSENT ISSUE: As health officials scrambled to ensure that residents of nursing homes and residential centres were tested for Covid-19, the issue of consent to testing has loomed in the background.

8. #STIGMA: Doctors are warning against any stigmatisation of patients with obesity as non-Covid-19 treatments start again.