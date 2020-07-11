Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Former Irish soccer manager Jack Charlton in 2003. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters clash with riot police on the steps of the Serbian parliament in Belgrade last night. Source: Darko Vojinovic via PA Images

#FRANCE: A French bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear face coverings in line with coronavirus rules has died.

#NO JAIL: US president Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, shielding the Republican operative from 40 months behind bars.

#SERBIA: Serbian police arrested 71 people, including a British citizen and a Tunisian citizen, after violence broke out during a protest.

#HOPE: US billionaire Bill Gates said he was “optimistic” about the battle against Covid-19.

Parting shot

This morning, the news broke about the sad death of Jack Charlton, the former Ireland manager who guided the country to Euro 88, Italia 90 and USA 94.

He was 85-years-old and had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year. He was also battling dementia.

Garry Doyle at The42.ie has taken a look back at the legacy left to Ireland by a man Taoiseach Micheál Martin today called “an iconic figure on and off the pitch, in England and Ireland”.

You can read the full piece here and below is a sample of the first few paragraphs.

It just didn’t seem possible for 2020 to get any worse. But this morning it did. Having already lost our sporting summer, today we lost a national treasure.

Jack Charlton: the name unleashes the memories, memories which had cruelly been taken away from him in his final years. Euro 88, Italia 90, USA 94. Those summers were defined by his presence just as 2020 will be remembered by his absence.