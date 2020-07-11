Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Former Republic of Ireland football manager and World Cup winning player Jack Charlton died at the age of 85.
- Health officials confirmed two further deaths and 23 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland.
- A man in his 60s died after a collision between two cars in which one driver left the scene in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he doesn’t fully trust the banks when they say they won’t aim to profit from interest rates owed on paused mortgages during the Covid-19 crisis.
- Ireland is “starting to see the effects” of entering Phase Three as daily case numbers reach 20+ nearly two weeks after restrictions were eased, Cillian de Gascun said.
- Two people were injured following a light aircraft crash in Co Galway.
- Many Irish courts will sit throughout the traditional summer vacation.
- Candidates for the Green Party leadership Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin answered questions in a two-hour online hustings.
- The Iveagh Markets in Dublin is among the 10 most at-risk buildings in Ireland, according to a list compiled by An Taisce.
INTERNATIONAL
#FRANCE: A French bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear face coverings in line with coronavirus rules has died.
#NO JAIL: US president Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, shielding the Republican operative from 40 months behind bars.
#SERBIA: Serbian police arrested 71 people, including a British citizen and a Tunisian citizen, after violence broke out during a protest.
#HOPE: US billionaire Bill Gates said he was “optimistic” about the battle against Covid-19.
Parting shot
This morning, the news broke about the sad death of Jack Charlton, the former Ireland manager who guided the country to Euro 88, Italia 90 and USA 94.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
He was 85-years-old and had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year. He was also battling dementia.
Garry Doyle at The42.ie has taken a look back at the legacy left to Ireland by a man Taoiseach Micheál Martin today called “an iconic figure on and off the pitch, in England and Ireland”.
You can read the full piece here and below is a sample of the first few paragraphs.
It just didn’t seem possible for 2020 to get any worse. But this morning it did. Having already lost our sporting summer, today we lost a national treasure.
Jack Charlton: the name unleashes the memories, memories which had cruelly been taken away from him in his final years. Euro 88, Italia 90, USA 94. Those summers were defined by his presence just as 2020 will be remembered by his absence.
We of a certain age were swept along with the emotion of it all, hands clasped together in prayer-like motion as we watched the clock tick down in Stuttgart and New Jersey, the defence of 1-0 leads against England and Italy stirring a passion in us we never knew existed.
COMMENTS