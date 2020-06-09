Childcare crisis in Phase Two, World Bank says broadest economic collapse in 150 years: Today's Covid-19 main points

WE’RE ENTERING THE second day of Ireland’s accelerated Phase Two roadmap, and the government is being warned that some parts of society are being ignored as the country re-opens.

Later today, the Irish SME Association is expected to launch a blistering attack on the government for being “fixated” on large multinationals with small and medium businesses a “blindspot” for the government.

Before the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response, ISME’s Neil McDonnell will say that the government’s “perception is that big business is good, small business is bad”.

Elsewhere, parents and advocacy groups have been critical of the accelerated roadmap to re-opening businesses without having any childcare provision for working parents.

“There’s an expectation that women will be at home to do this,” the National Women’s Council said, adding “we’re absolutely in a childcare crisis, and the government has to step in”.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

The World Bank has said the pandemic has inflicted a “swift and massive shock” that has caused the broadest collapse of the global economy since 1870.

The World Health Organization has said that while the situation is improving in Europe, “globally it is worsening” when it comes to Covid-19.

The French economy will shrink by 10% this year and won’t recover to pre-virus levels until the middle of 2022, the country’s Central Bank said.

Criticism is mounting against Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro over claims his government is manipulating coronavirus death figures.

Experts in the US say that the death toll in the country has plateaued since April, not rising or falling significantly.