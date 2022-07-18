Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 18 July 2022
Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth over €17 million

The contraband was discovered hidden behind sawn timber following checks on a ship coming from Africa last week, according to authorities.

By Press Association Monday 18 Jul 2022, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,264 Views 1 Comment
Some of the seizure made my Malaysian police.
Image: PA
Image: PA

Malaysian authorities said they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit (€17.7 million).

The customs department said it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa.

This included 13,227lbs (6,000kg) of elephant tusks, 220lbs (100kg) of pangolin scales, 55lbs (25kg) of rhino horns and 661lbs (300kg) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Investigations were ongoing into the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details.

It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia.

Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Press Association

