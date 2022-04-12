#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Man arrested after body of woman (80s) discovered following Donegal house fire

The fire broke out this afternoon at a house in the Doochary area of Donegal.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 10:46 PM
Image: Shutterstock
A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire in Co Donegal.

The fire broke out this afternoon at a house in the Doochary area of Donegal and was extinguished by emergency services at around 4.40pm.

The body of a woman, aged in her 80s, was discovered deceased inside the house. 

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Jane Moore
