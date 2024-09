A MAN IN his 80s has died after being struck by a van in Co Donegal, near Clonmany.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a van happened at around 6.20pm this evening in Annagh on the R238.

The road has been closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and it will remain closed overnight.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.