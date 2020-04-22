Two arrested after Gardaí seize €205,000 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in Limerick after Gardaí seized €205,000 worth of suspected drugs during a Covid-19 patrol yesterday.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick were assisting with Covid-19 patrols shortly before 10pm when they stopped a car in the Kilteely area of Co. Limerick.

Gardaí searched the car and discovered €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

The occupant, a man in his 30s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí later carried out a search warrant at a premises in Knockainey, Co. Limerick and seized a further €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €35,000 of suspected cocaine.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested following this search. She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act 1996.