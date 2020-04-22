This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Two arrested after Gardaí seize €205,000 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick were assisting with Covid-19 patrols at the time.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 11:08 AM
File Photo
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in Limerick after Gardaí seized €205,000 worth of suspected drugs during a Covid-19 patrol yesterday. 

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick were assisting with Covid-19 patrols shortly before 10pm when they stopped a car in the Kilteely area of Co. Limerick.

Gardaí searched the car and discovered €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

The occupant, a man in his 30s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí later carried out a search warrant at a premises in Knockainey, Co. Limerick and seized a further €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €35,000 of suspected cocaine.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested following this search. She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act 1996. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

